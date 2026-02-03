Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd soars 3.63%, Gains for third straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd soars 3.63%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 6303, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 9.47% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6303, up 3.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 1.6% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38074.15, up 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6315, up 3.63% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is up 3.13% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% gain in NIFTY and a 9.47% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 60.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.61%, Gains for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 1.61%, Gains for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Properties soars after over Rs 1,000-cr plot sales at Panipat launch

Godrej Properties soars after over Rs 1,000-cr plot sales at Panipat launch

Bharat Wire Ropes surges after Q3 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Bharat Wire Ropes surges after Q3 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 18 cr

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedSensex TodayPersonal Finance