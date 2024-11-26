Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Welspun Corp Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 753, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.99% in last one year as compared to a 21.48% gain in NIFTY and a 27.62% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 753, up 0.8% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 24161.15. The Sensex is at 79896.82, down 0.27%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 4.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8883, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 45.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

21% posts vacant in district courts, Govt needs to invest more: Ex-CJI

IT jobs, campus hiring, IT firms

Coforge, Wipro, TCS, LTTS rally 11% in one month; Nifty IT hits record

swiggy

Swiggy rolls out kitchen, hygiene, and photoshoot support for restaurants

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty remain rangebound; IT, FMCG gain; Auto drags

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Triveni Turbine hits new high, up 16% amid heavy volumes on healthy outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon