Akums Drugs ties up with Jagdale Inds for marketing of ready-to-drink nutritional beverages

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals said that its wholly owned subsidiary Maxcure Nutravedics has entered into a collaboration agreement with Jagdale Industries for marketing of ready-to-drink nutritional beverages.

This collaboration exclusively focuses on aseptic manufacturing and subsequent filling in carton packing for the ready-to-drink (RTD) market, targeting an expansive array of health and wellness products.

The electrolyte RTD market in India, valued at over Rs 1,000 crore with more than 150 million packs sold annually, is experiencing robust growth.

With a steady 10% annual increase in volume, this market sees heightened demand, particularly during the summer months, when hydration needs peak.

 

Simultaneously, the broader Indian RTD market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by a rising preference for functional beverages, therapeutic drinks, and wellness products.

Aseptic carton packing technology is at the forefront of this evolution. It ensures the highest standards of safety, shelf stability, and nutrient retention, meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Sanjeev Jain, managing director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, said: With this partnership, Akums and Jagdale will deliver products that seamlessly integrate health benefits with superior Aseptic packaging technology.

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) offering a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical products and services in India and overseas.

The pharma company consolidated net profit spiked 104.96% to Rs 65.20 crore despite of 12.54% declined in revenue from operations to Rs 1,033.1 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.98% to currently trade at Rs 665.80 on the BSE.

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a "discrepancy," and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

