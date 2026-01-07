Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp receives export order from Americas

Welspun Corp receives export order from Americas

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Consolidated global order book stands at Rs 23,460 cr

Welspun Corp announced the receipt of a new export order for supply of large diameter coated line pipes for supply in Americas.

"With this new order, the additional orders booked in India, since our last announcement made in Sept '25, are to the tune of Rs 3,100 Crore and our consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 23,460 Crore (equivalent to US$ 2.6 billion, approx.), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at India and USA assets," said the company.

The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27 and FY28.

 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

