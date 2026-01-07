Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for key indices

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 14.50 points, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 107.63 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,749.35 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 3,122.68 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets trade mixed; Modern Diagnostic IPO listing today

Titan share price

Brokerages back Titan on market-share gains, store expansion post Q3 update

Donald Trump, Trump

I will get impeached: Trump reveals midterm poll anxieties to Republicans

Grok

Musk's Grok faces global backlash over sexualised images of women, children

Jay Shah

ICC rejects Bangladesh request to shift T20 World Cup matches from India

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mixed, with regional defense stocks snapping two-day winning streak on Wednesday, as investors continued to assess geopolitical risks after the U.S. attack on Venezuela and renewed rhetoric over Greenland.

 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reportedly said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his team were considering a range of options in order to acquire Greenland including utilizing the U.S. Military.

The statement further escalates the Trump administrations already aggressive rhetoric about Greenland, which the president has long sought to make a part of the United States.

U.S. crude futures fell 1.3% to $56.39 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Venezuela would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States. The remarks followed a weekend operation in which U.S. forces seized former leader Nicol Maduro.

Overnight in the United States, stocks advanced as investors appeared to look past the Venezuela operation.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday as risk sentiment weakened across markets. Sentiment was hit by renewed tariff concerns after US President Donald Trump warned of higher tariffs on India if it failed to curb purchases of Russian oil. Foreign institutional investors also turned net sellers, adding to liquidity pressure.

Geopolitical tensions further weighed on sentiment following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, while volatility edged higher. The Nifty 50 settled below the 26,200 mark, dragged down by private bank stocks. In contrast, healthcare and pharmaceutical shares saw buying interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 376.28 points or 0.44% to 85,063.34. The Nifty 50 index dropped 71.60 points or 0.27% to 26,178.70. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 0.81% while the Nifty fell 0.56%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Biocon, Senco Gold, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company

Stock Alert: Biocon, Senco Gold, Jubilant Foodworks, Titan Company

Lodha Developers achieves 25% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 pre-sales

Lodha Developers achieves 25% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 pre-sales

Fedbank Financial Services allots 12,700 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 12,700 equity shares under ESOS

Axis Bank allots 1.38 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 1.38 lakh equity shares under ESOP

A B Infrabuild secures Indian Railways project of Rs 51.43 cr

A B Infrabuild secures Indian Railways project of Rs 51.43 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon