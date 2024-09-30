Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence to execute order of Rs 293 cr for Larsen & Toubro

Paras Defence to execute order of Rs 293 cr for Larsen & Toubro

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Paras Defence and Space Technologies announced that Controp-Paras Technologies, an associate company, has received an order from Larsen & Toubro valued at approximately Rs 305 crore comprising of manufacturing and supply of 244 nos. of Sight - 25HD EO (Electro-Optics) System along with Extended Warranty Charges and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS) Package, for their CIWS Program.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies will be executing the Indian content of the aforementioned order valued at approximately Rs 293 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Mominul gets 100, BAN 205 for 6 at lunch

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog to overhaul schemes for SC/STs, minorities & vulnerable groups

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP govt to soon recruit 30K health workers to boost medical services

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 1,000pts at 84,500, Nifty down 300pts at 25,900

Bear market, markets, bse, nse, sensex, nifty

Number 13 has been unlucky for stock markets in 2024; will history repeat?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon