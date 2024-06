Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Welspun Corp announced that its associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC), Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of HSAW Pipes today announced Multi Contracts sign off with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco) with value exceeding SAR 1.65 Billion (Approx. ~Rs 3,670 crore) inclusive of value added tax for manufacturing and supply of steel pipes. The duration of the contracts is 19 months.