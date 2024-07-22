Wendt India announces change in Chairman

With effect from 24 July 2024Wendt India announced that Shrinivas G Shirgurkar, Independent Director and Chairman of the Board would be retiring after completion of his 2nd term of office as Independent Director on 23 July 2024.
Meanwhile, the Board of the company at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Bhagya Chandra Rao (DIN: 00211127) as the Chairman w.e.f. 24 July 2024.
