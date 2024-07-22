Sales rise 36.83% to Rs 444.94 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 216.10% to Rs 12.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.83% to Rs 444.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 325.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.444.94325.185.163.8721.439.7317.866.2512.964.10