Oil India signs contract for hiring of Blackford Dolphin

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Oil India signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling, Norway, a leading drilling contractor for the offshore oil & gas industry, for the hiring of the 'Anchor Moored Semi-Submersible Drilling Unit Blackford Dolphin' on 22 July 2024.
The contract was signed by the CEO of Dolphin Drilling and the General Manager (C&P) of OIL in presence of the Chairman & Managing Director of OIL along with Functional Directors and senior officials of OIL and Dolphin Drilling. The Blackford Dolphin will be deployed for drilling in Andaman Offshore Blocks to undertake exploration activities in the block.
First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

