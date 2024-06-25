Westside has once again partnered with the renowned designer duo, Saaksha & Kinni, for an exclusive home collection titled "Honey I'm Home 2.0."

This collaboration underscores Westside's commitment to offering exclusive, curated brands and collections to its customers. This partnership celebrates the harmonious fusion of design sensibilities.

Renowned for their signature style that honours tradition while incorporating contemporary aesthetics, Saaksha & Kinni have teamed up with Westside to create the exclusive Westside x Saaksha & Kinni Home Range. This captivating collection features meticulously crafted prints by the designers and offers a diverse array of products, including serve ware, mugs, cushions, table linen, tote bags, and kimonos. Embodying a seamless blend of artistic expression and functional aesthetics, this exclusive collection will be available only at Westside stores

Powered by Capital Market - Live News