Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Metal index falling 309.79 points or 0.93% at 33120.52 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 2.99%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.94%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.45%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.38%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 1.21%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.18%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.22%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.22%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.16%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.2 or 0.12% at 52140.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.55 points or 0.24% at 15705.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 135.6 points or 0.58% at 23673.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 580.35 points or 0.75% at 77921.43.

On BSE,1906 shares were trading in green, 1939 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

