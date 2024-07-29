Wheels India consolidated net profit rises 141.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Wheels India rose 141.06% to Rs 23.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.78% to Rs 1165.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1211.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1165.881211.636.824.8254.0031.4431.4710.9723.609.79