Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 41.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 41.85% to Rs 53.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.61% to Rs 888.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 641.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.