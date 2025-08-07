Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / White house imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

White house imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent duty, doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil. Articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 percent, as the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, the White house report read. This rate of duty shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 21 days after the date of this order, it further stated.

 

Meanwhile, the initial 25 per cent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports came into effect on Thursday. Last week, the White House announced that India will face tariffs of 25 per cent after Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world. In the Executive Order titled Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates, Trump had announced tariff rates for nearly 70 nations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

NSE SME Cash Ur Drive Marketing takes the fast lane on debut

NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

Markets Rally as Apple Boosts U.S. Investment; Tech and Retail Stocks Lead Gains

Markets Rally as Apple Boosts U.S. Investment; Tech and Retail Stocks Lead Gains

Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

Trent Q1 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 430 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon