NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

NSE SME Renol Polychem paints a muted shade on its market debut

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Shares of Renol Polychem was trading at Rs 99.75 on the NSE, a discount of 5% compared with the issue price of Rs 105.

The scrip was listed at Rs 105, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 99.75. About 6.11 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Renol Polychem's was subscribed 6.41 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 July 2025 and it closed on 4 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 100-105 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 24,54,000 shares. Ahead of the IPO, Renol Polychem on 30 July 2025, raised Rs 4.03 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.84 lakh shares at Rs 25 per share to 4 anchor investor.

Renol Polychem is a manufacturer and supplier in the polymers and plastics industry, specializing in the production of colour masterbatches, plastic masterbatches, industrial chemicals, and impact modifiers. It offers a wide range of high-performance masterbatches in various colours, including transparent and filler variants, used to enhance the appearance and functionality of plastic products. The company also provides integrated additive solutions, combining stabilisers, pigments, and impact modifiers, designed to improve the structural strength, flow characteristics, and processing efficiency of UPVC and CPVC pipes, fittings, and other plastic components. As of 30 September 2025, the company had 15 employees in various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 12 crore and net profit of Rs 1.14 crore for the period ended 31 May 2025.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

