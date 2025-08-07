India's Auto retails decline 4.31% in July

After three consecutive months of growth, Indias auto retail sector applied the brakes in July, with overall retails declining by 4.31% Y-o-Y.
In the 2W space, July saw a 6.48% Y-o-Y decline and a 6.28% M-o-M drop, as crop-sowing activities and prolonged heavy rains dampened rural footfalls more sharply than urban demand.
The PV segment contracted by 0.81% Y-o-Y even as volumes surged 10.38% MoM, driven by robust rural demand. The Aashaada period and auspicious delivery days, combined with targeted schemes, new-model introductions and aggressive rural marketing, powered hinterland sales that picked up decisively towards month-end.
CV posted a modest 0.23% Y-o-Y increase and a 4.19% M-o-M uptick, led by urban momentum. Dealers cited newmodel launches, aggressive marketing support, bulk institutional orders and timely stock availability as key drivers, alongside targeted schemes that bolstered school-bus volumes.
Finally, the Trac segment delivered robust performance, with volumes up 10.96% Y-o-Y and 14.9% M-o-M. The timely release of enhanced agricultural subsidies and favourable monsoon rainstogether with strengthened rural liquidityspurred a marked increase in purchase intent.
