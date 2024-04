Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Union government announced yesterday that it has increased the windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 6,800 to Rs 9,600 per metric tonne, effective April 16. This tax adjustment, which occurs every two weeks, will remain at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel. This is the second hike in this month as earlier in April 2024, the government had raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,900 to Rs 6,800 per metric tonne.