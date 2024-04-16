Volumes spurt at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd notched up volume of 1264 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 518 shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Zomato Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 April 2024.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd notched up volume of 1264 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock slipped 0.67% to Rs.3,301.05. Volumes stood at 825 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd recorded volume of 1661 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock lost 1.05% to Rs.5,469.90. Volumes stood at 2479 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 2.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.81% to Rs.516.15. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Zomato Ltd recorded volume of 40.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.91 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.05% to Rs.188.00. Volumes stood at 50.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Blue Dart Express Ltd recorded volume of 1549 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1099 shares. The stock gained 0.93% to Rs.6,053.00. Volumes stood at 1299 shares in the last session.

