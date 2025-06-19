Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Windlas Biotech Ltd Spurts 3.25%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Windlas Biotech Ltd rose 3.25% today to trade at Rs 927. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.25% to quote at 43254.58. The index is up 2.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aarti Drugs Ltd increased 1.34% and Orchid Pharma Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 17.43 % over last one year compared to the 5.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Windlas Biotech Ltd has lost 1.81% over last one month compared to 2.49% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4305 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1197 on 06 Nov 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 656.25 on 23 Jul 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth positive

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon