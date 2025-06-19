Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Gujarat is witnessing bypolls in two constituencies. Kadi is going to polls following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Visavadar was vacated after the resignation of Bhupendra Bhayani. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray across both seats, with over 5 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots.
In Punjab, the Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Four major parties -- AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD -- are in the race along with 10 other candidates. Voting continues till 6 PM with more than 1.75 lakh voters eligible.
Keralas Nilambur constituency is also voting today after the resignation of MLA P.V. Anvar. Ten candidates are contesting, including heavyweights from the LDF, UDF, and NDA. The seat has over 2.3 lakh voters, and 14 polling stations have been marked sensitive.
In West Bengal, the Kaliganj bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. Voting across all seats started at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM.
Election authorities have assured adequate security and smooth polling across all constituencies.
