Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Assembly bypolls underway in four states; results on June 23

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Voting for Assembly bypolls is underway today (19 June) across five seats in four states: Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab, and West Bengal. The results will be declared on June 23.

Gujarat is witnessing bypolls in two constituencies. Kadi is going to polls following the death of sitting MLA Karsanbhai Solanki, while Visavadar was vacated after the resignation of Bhupendra Bhayani. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray across both seats, with over 5 lakh voters eligible to cast their ballots.

In Punjab, the Ludhiana West seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. Four major parties -- AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD -- are in the race along with 10 other candidates. Voting continues till 6 PM with more than 1.75 lakh voters eligible.

 

Keralas Nilambur constituency is also voting today after the resignation of MLA P.V. Anvar. Ten candidates are contesting, including heavyweights from the LDF, UDF, and NDA. The seat has over 2.3 lakh voters, and 14 polling stations have been marked sensitive.

In West Bengal, the Kaliganj bypoll was triggered by the death of sitting MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed. Voting across all seats started at 7 AM and will conclude at 6 PM.

Election authorities have assured adequate security and smooth polling across all constituencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Market set for weak start on global jitters

Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

2.35 Lakh houses approved under PMAY-Urban 2.0 during 3rd meeting of CSMC

2.35 Lakh houses approved under PMAY-Urban 2.0 during 3rd meeting of CSMC

Government to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3000

Government to introduce FASTag-based annual pass priced at Rs 3000

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon