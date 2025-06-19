Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

Stock Alert: Vodafone Idea, Avas Financers, Zydus Life, Medplus Health, Jio Financial Services

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban:

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Birla Soft, Central Depository Services (CDSL), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, HUDCO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 June 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Vodafone Idea announced a strategic partnership with AST Mobilespace to expand mobile connectivity across Indias unconnected regions.

Aavas Financiers board approved the issuance of upto 20,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis.

Jio Financial Services has acquired 7.90 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) for an aggregate consideration of Rs 104.50 crore.

 

Zydus Lifesciences informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a GMP follow-up inspection at the companys oncology injectable site situated at SEZ 1, near Matoda, Ahmedabad. The inspection closed with 2 observations.

Elcid Investmentss chief financial officer (CFO), Ragini Vakil, has tendered resignation with effect from 18 June 2025. Further, the company has appointed Shraddha Manjrekar as chief financial officer (CFO).

Medplus Health Services' subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions, received four suspension orders for drug licenses for Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka stores.



First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

