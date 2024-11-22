Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro gains as board set record date for bonus

Wipro gains as board set record date for bonus

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Wipro rose 1.07% to Rs 563.15 after the company set 3 December 2024, as the record date for its proposed 1:1 bonus share issue.

In October, the IT major's board recommended issuing one bonus equity share for every equity share held (1:1). Additionally, they recommended a bonus issue of 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) for every 1 ADS held, as on the record date.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT giants consolidated net profit grew 6.85% to Rs 3,208.8 crore on 1.54% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 22,301.6 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25. On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit grew 21.26% while revenue fell 0.95% in Q2 FY25.

 

For the quarter ending 31 December 2024, Wipro expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,607 million to $2,660 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2% to 0% in constant currency terms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Zinka Logistics shares list at over 2% premium mirroring IPO GMP trend

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Innovators Facade up 10% on securing Rs 110-cr order from Prestige Mulund

Bitcoin, crypto

Will book profit in cryptocurrency Bitcoin at $150,000 levels: Chris Wood

Giorgia Meloni, Meloni

Italy ban on int'l surrogacy part of push for conservative family values

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broad-based gains push Sensex 700 pts higher to 77,850; Nifty at 23,550

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon