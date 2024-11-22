Business Standard
Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods shares rise

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 558.66 points or 0.85% at 66421.29 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.31%), Siemens Ltd (up 1.78%),GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.41%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.41%),LMW Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Thermax Ltd (up 1.26%), Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.23%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.14%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.09%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 1.86%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.9%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 186.68 or 0.36% at 52327.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 90.41 points or 0.59% at 15377.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.3 points or 0.37% at 23437.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 446.67 points or 0.58% at 77602.46.

On BSE,2211 shares were trading in green, 771 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

