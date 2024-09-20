Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays opens its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar

Wonderla Holidays opens its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Wonderla Holidays opened its latest amusement park in Bhubaneswar. The park's opening is a strategic move in Wonderla's broader vision of enhancing tourism and entertainment experiences across India. This new park will serve as a destination for both local and national visitors, offering world-class rides and attractions that are poised to boost Odisha's standing as a vibrant tourist hub.
Since its soft launch in May, Wonderla Bhubaneswar has created more than 400 employment opportunities and contributed significantly to the local economy. The park has also initiated impactful community programs, including the distribution of school kits to local students and organizing blood donation camps in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, underscoring Wonderla' s commitment to regional development.
 
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Exam, National exam

SC questions change in NEET-PG pattern, seeks response from Centre, NBE

ISRO, S Somanath, Somanath

Gaganyaan to proceed with caution to avoid Boeing-like incident: Isro chief

edible oil

LIVE: Govt demands explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

SEBI

Sebi allows mutual fund industry to buy, sell credit default swaps

Israel, Hezbollah

Hezbollah pounds northern Israel with 140 rockets after retaliation vows

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon