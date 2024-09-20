Business Standard
Patel Engineering wins bid for NHPC hydro power project in Sikkim

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
NHPC has declared Patel Engineering (PEL) as L1 for a Rs. 240.02 crore contract for the works involving modification of diversion tunnel into tunnel spillway arrangement - Civil & Hydro Mechanical works for Package 6 - TEESTA-V POWER STATION, SIKKIM.
The project is to be completed in a period of 18 months. The said project is located in the South District of Sikkim State.
The scope of work involves Construction of the civil works of the tunnel spillway including construction adit, gate operation chamber and gate shaft, precast bridge, excess road, energy dissipation arrangement of tunnel spillway, dyke and tunnel for environment flow and it's Gate Operation Chamber (GOC).
 
The Company has vast experience working in North Eastern States. Currently, PEL is working on NHPC - TEESTA VI HEP (Lot-2), which is located near Singtam town - Sikkim, about 30km from the proposed project site.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

