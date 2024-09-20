Fedbank Financial Services allots 1.32 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 1,32,500 equity shares under ESOS on 20 September 2024. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 3,71,78,67,030 consisting of 37,17,86,703 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,71,91,92,030 consisting of 37,19,19,203 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.