Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.05%, NIFTY jumps 1.48%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.05%, NIFTY jumps 1.48%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.05% at 1101.6 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 7.08%, Sobha Ltd gained 6.23% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 4.43%. The Nifty Realty index is up 95.00% over last one year compared to the 30.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index added 2.13% and Nifty Auto index added 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.48% to close at 25790.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.63% to close at 84544.31 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ASEAN

India prioritises review of Asean trade pact for simpler business terms

International Emmy Awards 2024

International Emmy Awards 2024: Check complete list of nomination

The trendsetting Row Houses of the second ChildCentric®Homes Project, Gera's World of Joy located in Upper Kharadi, Pune

Pune sees 3% rise in property sales in Aug, buyers opt for larger homes

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bought net $6.93 billion in spot forex market in July: Bulletin data

dollars

Forex reserves rise for 5th week, hit record high of $689.46 bn: RBI data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon