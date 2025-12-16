Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Workshop Explores Emerging Global Trends and India's Approach to Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
A workshop on The Investment Facilitation Landscape: Emerging Trends and Approaches was organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Bank and the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The workshop aimed to examine emerging global trends in investment facilitation and ease of doing business, and brought together policymakers, experts and industry stakeholders for focused discussions. It comprised three technical sessions covering Indias Approach to Investment Facilitation, International Investment Facilitation Framework Landscape, Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business, and Options for Investment Facilitation Cooperation. The sessions explored practical ways to align Indias domestic reforms with global best practices.

 

Panel discussions highlighted Indias investment policy and ongoing reforms, including licence rationalisation, decriminalisation of minor offences, digital compliance measures, and balanced regulation of Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence, as initial steps to support both domestic and foreign investment. Speakers also noted rising foreign direct investment, particularly in services, and referred to initiatives such as the IndiaEFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) as positioning India strategically within global value chains.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

