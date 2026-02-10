Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 50.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.08% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 50.94% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.08% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.861.3093.0170.771.080.721.080.720.800.53

