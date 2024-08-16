Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.94 crore
Net Loss of Yarn Syndicate reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.940 0 OPM %-13.830 -PBDT-0.13-0.06 -117 PBT-0.13-0.06 -117 NP-0.70-0.06 -1067
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bank, IT shares lift Sensex 1,200 pts; Nifty above 24,500

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI, Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu

LIVE news: Election Commission to announce dates for Haryana and J&K polls shortly

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Ambuja Cements

Adani-led Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Penna Cement Industries

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Centre issues '6-hour FIR' order over violence against health workers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon