Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Mines delivers comprehensive presentation on National Critical Minerals Mission

Ministry of Mines delivers comprehensive presentation on National Critical Minerals Mission

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Ministry of Mines stated in a latest update that Veena Kumari Dermal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, recently delivered a comprehensive presentation on the proposed National Critical Minerals Mission. She outlined key initiatives and strategies aimed at securing India's supply of critical minerals, covering aspects such as enhancing domestic exploration, acquiring overseas assets, implementing robust recycling processes, and establishing responsible frameworks for industries utilizing these minerals. In the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of the National Critical Minerals Mission, aimed at making India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in raw materials necessary for its economic growth and green transition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bank, IT shares lift Sensex 1,200 pts; Nifty above 24,500

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Ambuja Cements

Adani-led Ambuja Cements completes acquisition of Penna Cement Industries

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Centre issues '6-hour FIR' order over violence against health workers

UK flag

UK regulator reverses decision, no in-depth probe of baby formula mkt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon