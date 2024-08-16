Ministry of Mines delivers comprehensive presentation on National Critical Minerals Mission

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Ministry of Mines stated in a latest update that Veena Kumari Dermal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, recently delivered a comprehensive presentation on the proposed National Critical Minerals Mission. She outlined key initiatives and strategies aimed at securing India's supply of critical minerals, covering aspects such as enhancing domestic exploration, acquiring overseas assets, implementing robust recycling processes, and establishing responsible frameworks for industries utilizing these minerals. In the Union Budget 2024-25, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of the National Critical Minerals Mission, aimed at making India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) in raw materials necessary for its economic growth and green transition.