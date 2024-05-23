Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 177.75 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 74.06% to Rs 114.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 670.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 121.42% to Rs 38.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 177.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.