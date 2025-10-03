Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen eases; Japan leadership vote in focus

Yen eases; Japan leadership vote in focus

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Japanese Yen eased to around 147.5 per dollar on Friday as investors awaited the ruling Liberal Democratic Partys leadership vote, which will decide Japans next prime minister and policy direction. The contest comes amid rising economic worries. Uncertainty also lingers over the Bank of Japans next rate hike, while the dollar index steadied near 97.5 after a volatile week and the US shutdown delayed September payrolls data. Economic signals remained mixed, as the jobless rate rose to 2.6% in August, the highest in 13 months, while uncertainty persists over the timing of further Bank of Japan rate hikes. Globally, the dollar index steadied near 97.5 after a turbulent week, with the US shutdown delaying the release of September payrolls data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon