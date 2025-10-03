Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

BSE SME Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products enters Dalal Street with a soft bite

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products was trading at Rs 67.20 on the BSE, a discount of 16% compared with the issue price of Rs 80.

The scrip was listed at Rs 64, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 67.20 and a low of Rs 61.10. About 22.26 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Gujarat Peanut & Agri Products' IPO was subscribed 15.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2025 and it closed on 29 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 80 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 29,76,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 71% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards purchase of additional plant & machinery, working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Spotify's exclude track from your taste profile option

Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain in Mount Maunganui

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Metal index gains 2%, Realty drag; Tata Steel up 4%

Bitcoin

Uptober delivers! Bitcoin reclaims 120k; will bulls push BTC to new highs?

Fire, Fire accident

Massive fire breaks out at Chevron refinery in El Segundo near Los Angeles

Gujarat Peanut and Agri Products, established in 2005 and based in Rajkot, Gujarat, is a family-owned business specializing in the processing and export of peanuts and other agricultural commodities. The companys operations include cleaning, grading, sorting, trading, and marketing a wide range of products such as peanuts, sesame seeds, spices, grains, pulses, and raw cotton. Their manufacturing facility spans 6,374 square meters in Rajkot, and they serve a broad network of buyers across domestic and international markets. As of 30 June 2025, the company had 18 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 363.04 crore and net profit of Rs 6.50 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

BSE SME Chatterbox Technologies makes noise with premium listing

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Goodluck India gains after subsidiary bags artillery shells license

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

AI Optimism Lifts Nasdaq and Semiconductors to Record Highs Amid U.S. Shutdown

AI Optimism Lifts Nasdaq and Semiconductors to Record Highs Amid U.S. Shutdown

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon