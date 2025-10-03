Friday, October 03, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

Fabtech Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 2.03 times

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The offer received bids for 2.45 crore shares as against 1.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Fabtech Technologies received bids for 2,45,22,750 shares as against 1,20,60,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 181 and 191 per share.

The issue comprised only of fresh issue of equity shares upto 1,20,60,000 of Rs 10 each.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 127 crore is for funding the working capital requirement, Rs 30 crore is for pursuing inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions, and balance for general corporate purposes.

 

Fabtech Technologies, promoted by Aasif Ahsan Khan, Hemant Mohan Anavkar and Aarif Ahsan Khan, specializes in offering turnkey engineering solutions for pharmaceuticals, biotech and healthcare companies. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It covers the entire project lifecycle and focuses on three key elements: bio air, clean water, and process. It caters to a wide range of products, from oncology drugs to over-the-counter medications.

Also Read

IND vs WI 1st Test Day 2

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 1st Test, Day 2: KL Rahul gets 11th Test hundred; 210 up for IND

Bitcoin

Uptober delivers! Bitcoin reclaims 120k; will bulls push BTC to new highs?

Alcohol on flight

Allied Blenders and Distillers rises 5%; what's boosting investor interest?

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain in Mount Maunganui

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Ladakh L-G says normalcy restored in Leh, pledges to avert future unrest

The order book as of end July 31, 2025, stood strong at Rs 904.4187 crore, up from Rs 476.2345 crore as of end of March 2025. The order book end of March 2025 was diversified, with 17.99% of the orders from GCC countries, 38.87% from MENA, 26.85% from ECO Zone, 16.21% from SEA.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.45 crore and sales of Rs 326.67 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AI Optimism Lifts Nasdaq and Semiconductors to Record Highs Amid U.S. Shutdown

AI Optimism Lifts Nasdaq and Semiconductors to Record Highs Amid U.S. Shutdown

Care Ratings reaffirms ratings of EPL at 'AA+/A1+'

Care Ratings reaffirms ratings of EPL at 'AA+/A1+'

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Hero MotoCorp clocks total dispatches of 6.87 lakh vehicles in Sept'25

Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector rises on year-on-year basis

Capacity utilization in manufacturing sector rises on year-on-year basis

Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Can Fin Homes Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon