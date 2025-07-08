Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen falls to two-week low as US imposes 25% tariff on Japan

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened past 146 per dollar, marking a two-week low, after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on Japanese goods, effective August 1. Although this is lower than the previously threatened 35%, the tariff is still significantly above the standard 10% applied to most countries, increasing pressure on Tokyo to finalize a trade agreement with Washington. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that Japan remains committed to pursuing a mutually beneficial deal. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slipped below 97, retreating from earlier gains, as markets reacted to the updated tariff list affecting 14 countries, including major exporters like Japan and South Korea.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR seen recovering from one and half week low

Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

Satin Creditcare Network appoints Independent Directors to its Board

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

