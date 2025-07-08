Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

Lucent Industries to acquire 100% stake in Mobavenue Media

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The Board of Lucent Industries at its meeting held on 02 July 2025 had considered and approved a strategic investment by way of acquisition of 100% equity shares of Mobavenue Media (Mobavenue) from its existing shareholders, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

This acquisition aligns with the Company's long-term strategic vision to strengthen its presence in the digital technology, media, and data-driven performance marketing domains.

Mobavenue is an AI powered, cloud-based advertising and consumer growth platform and this acquisition is expected to unlock significant synergies and value creation opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders.

Satin Creditcare Network appoints Independent Directors to its Board

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mega Nirman & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 1.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 32.48% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

