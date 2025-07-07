Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen slips toward 145 as wage data disappoints

Yen slips toward 145 as wage data disappoints

Image

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Japanese yen weakened toward 145 per dollar on Monday, as weaker-than-expected wage growth reduced hopes for further Bank of Japan rate hikes. Nominal wages rose just 1% in May, marking a third month of slowdown, while real wages dropped 2.9% the sharpest fall in nearly two years. This also marked the fifth straight monthly decline. Meanwhile, the US dollar index ticked up to 96.86, snapping a two-week losing streak.

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

