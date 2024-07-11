PTC Inds board to mull fund raising on Jul 13

PTC Industries announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 July 2024, to consider a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches.

PTC Industries is a leading manufacturer of metal components for critical and super critical applications. The Companys shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India

The company's consolidated net profit increased 59.89% to Rs 14.71 crore on 16.35% increase in net sales to Rs 72.41 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip rose 0.56% to end at Rs 14,781.80 on the BSE.

The funds will be raised through permissible mode and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issuance of any instruments or securities, through private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof, subject to such approvals as may be required.