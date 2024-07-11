Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PTC Inds board to mull fund raising on Jul 13

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
PTC Industries announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 13 July 2024, to consider a proposal for raising of funds, in one or more tranches.
The funds will be raised through permissible mode and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issuance of any instruments or securities, through private placement, preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutions placement or such other methods or combinations thereof, subject to such approvals as may be required.
PTC Industries is a leading manufacturer of metal components for critical and super critical applications. The Companys shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company's consolidated net profit increased 59.89% to Rs 14.71 crore on 16.35% increase in net sales to Rs 72.41 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.56% to end at Rs 14,781.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements poised for highest volume growth: Nomura upgrades to 'Buy'

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may open higher, tracking strong global cues; Nikkei tops 42K

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

LIVE: SC to hear batch of petitions on NEET-UG irregularities; Centre opposed to 're-test' demand

PM Modi

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his visit to Russia, Austria

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

European carbon removal specialists to support new projects in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon