Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Zaggle) has entered into a service provider agreement with Axis Bank. Zaggle is contracted to provide services to Bank whereby Zaggle's accounts payable software & expense management software and the Axis bank Corporate Credit Cards are bundled and jointly offered to Zaggle corporate customers to drive card spends & greater usage of the software