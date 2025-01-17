Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zaggle Prepaid inks 2-year service agreement with HT Media

Zaggle Prepaid inks 2-year service agreement with HT Media

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said that it has entered into a customer service agreement with HT Media.

Accordingly, Zaggle would provide HT Media its Zaggle Save (Employee expense management & benefits) product. The service agreement is for a period of two years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 167.3% to Rs 20.29 crore on 64.2% rise in net sales to Rs 302.56 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

The scrip shed 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 525.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Sat Kartar Shopping makes a robust debut

NSE SME Sat Kartar Shopping makes a robust debut

Cabinet approves 8th Pay Commission

Cabinet approves 8th Pay Commission

FICCI lowers India's growth projection for the current financial year to 6.4%

FICCI lowers India's growth projection for the current financial year to 6.4%

Radhika Jeweltech hits the roof after Q3 PAT climbs 45% YoY

Radhika Jeweltech hits the roof after Q3 PAT climbs 45% YoY

IRCTC appoints Sudhir Kumar as CFO

IRCTC appoints Sudhir Kumar as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentRPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon