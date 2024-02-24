Sanofi India Q3 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 138 cr

Sanofi India reported 5.19% jump in net profit to Rs 137.7 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 130.9 crore in Q3 FY23.

In Q3 FY24, profit before tax fell 0.84% to Rs 188.8 crore as compared with Rs 190.4 crore in Q3 FY23.

Total expenses rose 0.33% to Rs 517.1 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 515.4 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 133.5 crore (up 8.89% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 91.9 crore (down 11.29% YoY).

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared final dividend of Rs 117 per share for financial year ended 31st December 2023. Record date for the same will be Friday, 24th May 2024. The payment of dividend will be made on or after 24th May 2024.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

The scrip fell 0.86% to settled at Rs 9,132.75 on Friday, 23 February 2024.

Revenue from operations increased 3.27% YoY to Rs 693.9 crore in Q3 FY24.