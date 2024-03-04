Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with Axis Bank

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Axis Bank to carry sales and distribution, marketing activities bundled with Zaggle expense management.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 15.22 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 1.49 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 35.12% year on year to Rs 199.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip rose 0.46% to end at Rs 358.15 on Saturday, 2 March 2024.

The company can leverage existing corporate base to sell forex cards to employees of the corporate client, and it can be tightly coupled with Zaggle expense management software. The said agreement will be executed in 5 years.