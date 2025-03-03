Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paytm partners with RBL Bank

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

To promote digital payment adoption among RBL Bank's merchant partners

Paytm has partnered with RBL Bank to strengthen digital payment adoption among the bank's merchant partners. As part of this collaboration, Paytm will provide its Soundbox and card machines to RBL Bank's merchant partners, providing them with easy-to-use and efficient payment solutions.

This initiative empowers RBL Bank's merchant partners to leverage Paytm's robust technology for secure and reliable payments. The integration of Paytm for Business dashboard allows merchants to track transactions in real-time, providing enhanced transparency and operational efficiency. Additionally, Paytm's innovative payment devices support multiple payment modes, including UPI, RuPay credit card on UPI, UPI Lite, debit cards, and credit cards, along with EMI options from leading banks, offering flexibility to merchants and customers alike.

 

Paytm pioneered the Soundbox, revolutionizing in-store digital payments with instant audio confirmations. Expanding on this innovation, the Paytm NFC Card Soundbox allows Tap and Pay' transactions at small shops for debit and credit card users. It also enables merchants to accept payments from international tourists using global debit or credit cards, reducing the dependency on cash. The Soundbox range, including NFC Card Soundbox and QR Soundbox, provides merchants with multilingual audio alerts in 11 languages enhancing trust. Paytm's card machines (EDC devices) further expand digital payment capabilities, offering businesses a secure and efficient way to accept payments. Leveraging Paytm's network of over 17 partner banks, these devices provide low and zero-cost EMI options, allowing customers to pay conveniently in installments.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

