Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services consolidated net profit rises 153.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.30% to Rs 273.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 92.23% to Rs 44.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 775.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 553.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 153.44% to Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.30% to Rs 273.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 186.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.273.37186.85775.60553.469.969.469.108.6928.1113.0468.1437.8325.9610.1459.7831.6419.167.5644.0222.90