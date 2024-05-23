Business Standard
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 77.04 crore
Net profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 60.55% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 59.27% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.04% to Rs 287.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 323.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales77.0487.70 -12 287.73323.45 -11 OPM %3.415.07 -3.276.80 - PBDT2.544.26 -40 9.0321.36 -58 PBT2.514.24 -41 8.9421.29 -58 NP1.751.09 61 6.4815.91 -59
First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

