Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 17825.27 crore
Net profit of Interglobe Aviation rose 106.14% to Rs 1894.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 17825.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14160.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8172.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 305.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 68904.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54446.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17825.2714160.60 26 68904.3454446.45 27 OPM %22.4019.43 -23.6811.93 - PBDT3574.222272.99 57 14475.044798.58 202 PBT1770.97919.83 93 8049.31-304.39 LP NP1894.82919.20 106 8172.47-305.79 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit rises 110.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Shreyas Shipping &amp; Logistics consolidated net profit declines 86.81% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 60.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Techindia Nirman reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aravali Securities &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon