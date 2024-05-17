Zee Entertainment Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 84.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 2029.07 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 84.02% to Rs 301.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.80% to Rs 8074.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7421.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 351.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 2029.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1934.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.