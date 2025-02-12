Business Standard

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 159.45 crore

Net Loss of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 35.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 159.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales159.45167.31 -5 OPM %4.07-15.23 -PBDT0-27.22 100 PBT-29.88-46.41 36 NP-22.42-35.91 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

